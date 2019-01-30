Hearing set in Meister disciplinary process

A pre-disciplinary hearing for Yellow Springs Police Department Officer David Meister has been set for Thursday, Feb. 7.

The hearing officer will be Dayton attorney and mediator Jeff Hazlett, who was selected “upon recommendation and agreement of” Meister’s attorney, Dave Duwel, according to Village Manager Patti Bates this week.

The pre-disciplinary hearing is the next step in a disciplinary process that started in December 2018. Meister elected for the hearing after receiving a letter from the Village earlier this month informing him that he had allegedly violated policies related to ensuring public safety by not going on the call of a fatal shooting in the village in December 2018. Meister was off duty but still at the station when that call came in.

