Nichol McNeal

Nichol “Nikki” McNeal, of Yellow Springs, passed Friday, Dec. 21, at 1:26 p.m., age 47, after receiving more than 150 visitors at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ginger McNeal, and is survived by her beloved son, Cole Harding McNeal, her dear family who took such great care of her, as well as her friends, acquaintances and many friendly faces. She was a longtime employee of Tom’s Market, an artist and a lover of fun.

Nikki was magical. She had the ability to bring many types of people together through her formidable spirit and priceless sense of humor. “God got jokes” was one of her deepest held beliefs and mantras. While her joyous spirit will never be forgotten, we remember her in her entirety. A person of great fortitude who survived many challenges, feisty and rebellious, loving and deeply spiritual.

Her celebration of life was held Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Yellow Springs Gulch. A tree will be planted in her memory by the Yellow Springs Tree Committee at one of her favorite local spots. In lieu of flowers, Nichol and family request donations be made to Hospice of Dayton.

Every time a light flickers, may we hear your mischievous laugh and remember, nothing is ever really gone. Until we meet again.