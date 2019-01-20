Click here to submit your information for the Yellow Springs Community Directory
Jan
21
2019
Clear
Monday
High 11° / Low -2°
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday
High 36° / Low 34°
Wunderground.com
Village Life
Several hundred villagers showed up in the cold and snow to march and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Several hundred villagers showed up in the cold and snow to march and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2018 (Photo by Matt Minde)

“Stay Woke” — 2019 MLK Day events slated

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a number of events will be held in the village this weekend.

The annual Peace March will gather in the public parking lot at Xenia Avenue and Corry Street at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, and will step off at 10:15 a.m. The annual MLK Day program will  begin at 11 a.m. at the Bryan Center (100 Corry Street) immediately following the march. A free soup lunch follows from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Prior to the march on Jan. 21, a 9 a.m. event at the Coretta Scott King Center at Antioch College (corner of Livermore and E. Center College streets), will offer reflections by students, faculty, staff and community members.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, a teach-in on the theme “Stay Woke: It’s a Movement Not a Moment,” will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Central Chapel AME Church (411 S. High Street).

Finally, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., the 4th Annual MLK lecture will be presented at the Antioch College Wellness Center South Gym by Zerqu Abid, the founder and director of Muslims Against Human Trafficking.

See the Jan. 17 issue of the News for an article on the Community Peacemakers being honored at this year’s MLK Day program, Isabel Newman and Phyllis Jackson, lifelong villagers who were selected for their efforts to work for social justice and their embodiment of the values that King stood for.

Related posts:

  1. Filmmaker presents rare 1970 King film
  2. Black Lives Matter marks a year — Message of justice carries on
  3. Celebrate with Central Chapel A.M.E.
  4. Village a great place to raise children

Topics: , ,

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: