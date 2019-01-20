In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a number of events will be held in the village this weekend.

The annual Peace March will gather in the public parking lot at Xenia Avenue and Corry Street at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, and will step off at 10:15 a.m. The annual MLK Day program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bryan Center (100 Corry Street) immediately following the march. A free soup lunch follows from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Prior to the march on Jan. 21, a 9 a.m. event at the Coretta Scott King Center at Antioch College (corner of Livermore and E. Center College streets), will offer reflections by students, faculty, staff and community members.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, a teach-in on the theme “Stay Woke: It’s a Movement Not a Moment,” will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Central Chapel AME Church (411 S. High Street).

Finally, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., the 4th Annual MLK lecture will be presented at the Antioch College Wellness Center South Gym by Zerqu Abid, the founder and director of Muslims Against Human Trafficking.

See the Jan. 17 issue of the News for an article on the Community Peacemakers being honored at this year’s MLK Day program, Isabel Newman and Phyllis Jackson, lifelong villagers who were selected for their efforts to work for social justice and their embodiment of the values that King stood for.

