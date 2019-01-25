Winter hike through Little Miami River Gorge slated

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will host its fourth annual winter hike through the Little Miami River Gorge, which runs through John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, on Saturday, Jan. 26. Hikes will start at the John Bryan State Park day lodge every 30 minutes, beginning at 9 a.m. The last hike will start at 11 a.m.

Free to the public, these naturalist-led hikes will cover about six miles of trail, winding through the spectacular cliffs of the state park and state nature preserve. Numerous historic sites along the route will be highlighted, and visitors will have an opportunity to encounter historical reenactors throughout the hike, blending cultural history with discussions of geology and ecology.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water. Hot beans and cornbread will be available for a donation at the hike’s half-way point in Clifton Gorge’s nature center.

For more information, contact the preserve manager at 537-6173 or the park manager at 767-1274.