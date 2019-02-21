In a decision released Wednesday, Feb. 20, pre-disciplinary hearing officer Jeffrey Hazlett concluded that Yellow Springs Police Officer Dave Meister did not violate any local police department policies by not responding to a shooting in the village in early December. (Read the report)

In response to the report, the Village issued a press release stating, in part, that, “the finding he did not violate policy was based, not upon the actual actions of Officer Meister, but upon the finding that Village policies were not specific enough to be absolutely clear in guiding Officer Meister’s actions in this case.” (Read the full press release)

The hearing officer’s report is not the final say on potential discipline for Meister, however. Village Manager Patti Bates will make the decision regarding discipline, including whether Meister will be fired, by the end of this week or beginning of next week, she said this week.

A Village Council executive session has been added for Monday, Feb. 25, “for the discussion of the discipline of a public employee,” according to the Village this week. No public meeting will take place that evening.

Read the full story in the 2/21 issue of the News.

Click here for other public records related to the Meister investigation.