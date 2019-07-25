Linda Marie Coughlin Romanyszyn, age 71, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Cremation was carried out by Jackson Lytle and Lewis. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Jackson Lytle and Lewis in Yellow Springs. Please visit Linda’s memorial website at LindaInfo.com for further information and updates.

Linda was born in Fort Dix, N.J., in 1947. Growing up as the child of an active duty infantry officer in the U.S. Army, she lived in military installations in New Jersey, Turkey, North Carolina, Florida and Louisiana. She was a graduate of North Fulton High School in Atlanta, Ga. As an adult, she lived in Georgia and South Carolina, and lived in Yellow Springs for more than 30 years.

Mrs. Romanyszyn worked for more than 30 years as the school secretary in the Springfield City School District. During that time, she touched the lives of and was admired by thousands of students, parents and teachers.

“Mom placed no importance on power or money; her life was built around helping people,” said her son, Adrian Romanyszyn, of Chula Vista, Calif. “She always had a sense of fairness and love that was remarkable,” he said.

Linda also worked her weekends during the same period for more than 20 years as a shelter attendant for Greene County Animal Control.

“Mom was devoted to the love and proper care of animals of all kinds; she cared for and placed thousands of animals during her time there,” said her daughter, Nicole Zuniga, of Troutdale, Ore.

Linda raised two wonderful and successful children. “Mom always let us make our own choices and stood behind us when we sometimes didn’t choose the right ones,” said her son.

“She quietly stood behind us through thick and thin,” said her daughter.

“We will miss her so much,” they both said.

In addition to son Adrian Romanyszyn (Michelle Sites) and daughter Nicole Zuniga (Lourexel), Linda is survived by their father, Michael Romanyszyn, of San Antonio, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Lynn Coughlin, of Decatur, Ga.; grandson, Seth Romanyszyn, of San Antonio; nephews, Spencer Coughlin, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Kevin Coughlin, of Durango, Colo.; and her many friends in Yellow Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society, humanesociety.org, or an animal charity of your choice.