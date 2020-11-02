Election Day 2020: how to vote

Voters have just two days left to cast their ballots for the 2020 presidential general election. There are three ways to vote in this election:

Absentee ballots: Completed ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday, Nov. 2. Ballots must be received by the board of elections no later than Nov. 13, 10 days after the election, to be counted. Completed ballots may also be returned by hand to the drop box in front of the Greene County Board of Elections at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Early voting: All early in-person voting takes place at the Greene County Board of Elections office in Xenia. Hours for early voting for the remaining day before Election Day are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election Day: Yellow Springs and some Miami Township voters — registered in precincts 440, 441, 442, 443 and 456 — may vote in-person at their polling place, located at Antioch University Midwest, 900 Dayton St. Miami Township precinct 455 votes at Cedar Land Event Center, 200 Parkview Lane, Cedarville. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Knowing the ballot

To view a sample ballot for the Yellow Springs precincts, click here.

To view a digital duplicate of the Ohio League of Women Voters 2020 Voters Guide, click here.

Candidate spotlights

Over the last several weeks, the News profiled various candidates that will appear on Greene County ballots.

To read about Kim McCarthy, the Democratic candidate for state representative for the 73rd district, as well as Mark Babb, the challenging candidate for Greene County probate judge, click here.

To read about Desiree Tims, the Democratic candidate for election to the U.S. House as Ohio’s 10th Congressional District, as well as Marshall Lachman, who’s running for election as a judge for the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals, click here.

To read about Charles Ballard, who is running to represent Ohio State Senate District 10, click here.

To read about Yellow Springs’ renewal request for the Village’s tax levy, click here.