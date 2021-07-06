Thelma Ross passed away at home with family Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was 94.

Thelma was born Oct. 9, 1926, to George Emmitt and Ruth Kirtz in Richmond, Ind., the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Richmond Senior High School and attended Richmond Business College. Afterwards, she went to Washington D.C. to work for the federal government.

Thelma married her fiance, William, after he returned from active military service in Europe. In 1959, the couple, with their son, Orville, and daughter, Marsha, moved from Richmond, Ind. to Yellow Springs, Ohio. Thelma worked at Antioch College Library until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting and word search puzzles. Thelma was a faithful, long-standing member of First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs.

Thelma is survived by her loving daughter, Marsha Anne Williams (Cornelius); three wonderful grandsons, William, Derrick (Sativa) and Sean (Allison); eight great-grandchildren; and many caring, devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thelma was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of more than 74 years, William O. Ross Jr.; her son, William O. Ross III (Paula); her parents, George and Ruth; four sisters and three brothers.

The Ross family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.

A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs on Wednesday, July 7, beginning at 11 a.m., with a service to follow at noon. Thelma will be laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery next to William.

