March 10, 2022 | Bulldog Sports Round-Up

The first Yellow Springs High School bowler to advance to the state tournament finals finished in the top quarter of the field in the Division II competition Friday, March 4, in Columbus.

Senior Max Sturgeon placed 39th among 203 top bowlers from across the state, with a three-game score of 536, according to results reported by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. His individual game points were 133, 229 and 174.

The final match in the state bowling tournament was the last event for Bulldog winter sports this year. Spring sports competition is due to start at the end of the month.