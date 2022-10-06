October 6–12, 2022 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad — with a photo! — today!

YARD SALE – multifamily, 129 W. Davis St., Saturday, Oct 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lots of clothes, electronics, toys, books, instruments and music gear. Something for everyone!

YARD SALE: Oct. 15,10 a.m.– 4 p.m. Rain date Oct. 22. Thule bike carrier, stained glass lantern, antique mirror, roaster, vintage glassware, shelves, various electronics and tapes. 210 Allen St.

GETTING READY TO FURTHER downsize, so having yard sale. Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.– noon, 415 N. High Street.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Yoga/exercise mats, weights, lamps, wood art, unique mugs, etc. 535 Dayton St.

LARGE GARAGE SALE, Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. A little bit of everything: kids toys, clothing, bikes, DVDs, LPs, stereo, electronics, games, comics, sports cards, holiday Barbies. 1440 Glenview Rd.

JOHNSON FAMILY and friends garage and basement sale this Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., 310 Dayton St. Lots of new stuff; antiques, glassware, clothing, tools and household items.

GRAVELY ZERO TURN MOWER, 60” wide, three-blade, 27 HP brand new motor, new belts, three new blades, $2,700. Call 702-683-3299 anytime.

END OF SEASON SALE: 20% off all bicycles in stock. Take advantage now of these huge savings. Village Cyclery, 110 Dayton St. 937-767-9330. -Shop local.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

RETIRED OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR, now food and farm activist, never had COVID, seeks creative living arrangement in YS, while I look for long-term housing, and long-term housing itself, either rental or a house. Excellent references and credit history. Responsible, quiet mindfulness practitioner. Love to cook, friendly, outgoing, love to dance. Multicultural and lingual. Contact me at: foodsovereignty@yahoo.com.

SINGLE, RETIRED PROFESSIONAL in search of ground-floor apartment or small house. Excellent credit and references.Lincoln Castricone at 435-819-0932.

$500 FOR A TIP that leads to a long-term year-to-year lease for a good, well-maintained one or two bedroom apartment with a great landlord by Oct. 21 in Yellow Springs. Reply to foodsovereignty@yahoo.com.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL non smoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 2/3 bedrooms, Marshall St. $1,100 a month. Call Tom at 937-767-9966.

FOR RENT IN YELLOW SPRINGS, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: Two bedroom, one bath, $1,350 per month, duplex — not a complex — ground floor, no steps, grab rails in bathroom, ideal for elderly, all appliances included, stackable washer/dryer. New 12,000 BTU air conditioner. Water and sewer included. Very quiet neighborhood. Off-street parking. Storage shed. Walking distance from downtown and school. Freshly painted. Privacy-fenced patio, very private. Pets permitted with approval. Call 615-761-4376.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

WOULD YOU LIKE A LITTLE PRIVACY? Half double, two-bedroom apartment, full bath. Nice wood deck off the living room. Paver brick patio in front. Kitchen has a glass top electric stove, New linoleum in kitchen, new countertops, new bathroom fixtures. New 15,000 BTU air conditioner, gas heat. Quiet neighborhood, nice yard, off-street parking. Privacy fence, very private. Walking distance to downtown and schools Available immediately. $1,350 plus deposit. Call 615-761-4376, leave message.

BEAUTIFUL three-bedroom and two-bath, single-story brick ranch in Yellow Springs. Close to Gaunt Park and less than a mile walk to downtown. Includes two-car garage, new washer/dryer, new fridge, stove/oven and microwave. Freshly painted with new flooring and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Nice corner lot. Pets welcome with $500 deposit. $2,150 month and $1,500 deposit plus utilities. One year lease. Call 470-595-8898.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 305 N Winter St. November availability. Newly remodeled, new appliances, three-bedroom, two-bath, detached garage and work shed. $1,395 a month. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 615 West S. College St. November availability. Appliances furnished, three-bedroom, two-bath, attached garage. $1,450 a month. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 681 Robinwood Dr. November availability, appliances furnished, three-bedroom, two-bath, detached garage and work shed. $1,450 a month. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

WOODROW ST. APARTMENT FOR RENT. Living room and kitchenette located on first floor. Bedroom and bathroom located on second floor. $670 a month plus electric. 937-631-1447.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

WANTED: A gardening helper with enough experience to recognize plants and weeds. Help with weeding, mulching, transplanting, etc. in flower and veggie garden. $12–16 an hour, depending on experience. Contact Dimi Reber 937-767-1078.

THE YSAC HOLIDAY ART JUMBLE is returning! Now accepting quality donations of fascinating, artsy, lovable, or crafty items. No used clothes, toys, kitchen appliances, or books please. Donate at YSAC Community Gallery during open hours: Thurs.–Sun., 1–4 p.m. from now until November 30. YSAC is also seeking jumble volunteers! Please email Deja Freeman at deja.l.freeman@gmail.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

DETAILED HOUSE CLEANING, yard clearing, Chinese language tutoring. Call Mao at 937-856-8310.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HOME MAINTENANCE SERVICES: Clean up yard debris, brush, gutters, garages, home maintenance, light construction, etc. Will haul. Call or text Mark, 937-432-5555.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

TRADESMAN FOR HIRE. Carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, pressure wash. Any homeowner or business needs. Call Mark at 937-605-7535.

GARDENING AND YARD WORK: weeding, planting, raking leaves, pulling invasives, poison ivy and bamboo removal. Call Sandy at 937-925-1243.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

WRITERS READ: this week Rick Donahue will read from his recently published memoir, ME ‘n’ Clint, $6.95. Along with Peter Wilson, reading from unpublished stories. 6:30 p.m. most likely inside so you may want to bring a mask. Epic Book Shop, new and used books, special orders and used book searches. For a complete list of readers in this series go to http://www.epic-bookshop.com.

I WOULD LIKE TO sincerely thank everyone who sent me Birthday cards and flowers for my 93rd birthday. It was such fun and I have many happy memories. –Andree Bognar