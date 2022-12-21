Josephine Townsend

Josephine Catherine Yarger Townsend died peacefully in Dayton on Dec. 11 at age 99. Born in Pleasant Plain, Ohio, she graduated from Jamestown High School in 1941, and then studied nursing at Miami Valley Hospital until marriage and children paused this ambition for 30 years. She resumed her studies in the 1970s, attaining her nursing degree from Clark Technical College.

Josephine is survived by daughters Mary Ann Townsend, of Dayton, Ohio, and Emily Jo Townsend, of Dallas, Texas; grandson Aaron Newman and great-grandsons Kaspar and Otto Newman, of Seattle, Washington; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Townsend; three sons, Timothy, Charles and Jacob; and by her brother, Charles Yarger. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Yellow Springs Senior Center, Yellow Springs, Ohio.