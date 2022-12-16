— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER



ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of December 1, 2022 Work Session on Public Safety

• Minutes of December 5, 2022 Regular Session

• Minutes of December 7, 2022 Joint Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2022-41 Approving the 2023 Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2022-73 Amending the Employment Agreement with Paige Burge as Chief of Police

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (8 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:10 p.m.)

• Public Safety Work Session Debrief (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

• Finance Committee Ongoing Conversation: Inflation, Taxation and Affordability: Joint Meeting Debrief and 2023 Funding Strategies (Housh: 15 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:25 p.m.)

• Jan.3 : – Resolution 2023-01 Authorizing the Sale During Calendar Year 2022 of Municipally Owned Personal Property which is Not Needed for Public Use, or Which is Obsolete or Unfit for the Use for Which it was Acquired, by Internet Auction, Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 721.15(D)

– Resolution 2023-02 Adjusting Village Employee Wage Scales

– First Reading of Ordinance 2022-01 Repealing and Replacing Appendix A to Section 1272.04 of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code Establishing Permit Fees

– Executive Session

– 2023 Village Goals Discussion

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2023.