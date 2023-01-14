2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events set in Yellow Springs

“The Fierce Urgency of Now” is the theme of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities scheduled Monday, Jan. 16, in the village.

The day’s events will begin with the annual MLK Day march, which will assemble at 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Xenia Avenue and Corry Street, step off at 10 a.m. through the center of the village and end at the John Bryan Community Center gym.

The annual MLK Day program will begin at 11 a.m. and will include the World house Choir, local poets and speakers, student essay winners and the presentation of the MLK Day Peacemaker Award, followed by a soup lunch, also in the gum. At 2 p.m., Antioch College students will present readings inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s life at the Corretta Scott Kind Center.

The day’s programs will also be livestreamed. Email YSMLKDay@yahoo.com for the links. Donations to support the MLK Day program may be made at the365projectys.org.