Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 5, 2023

BASKETBALL

Boys team nets two more wins

The Yellow Springs High School boys varsity basketball team netted wins at its two most recent games on Friday, Dec. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, bringing the team’s season record to 3–7.

The Bulldogs faced off against West Jefferson on the opposing team’s home turf on Dec. 30, for a narrow victory at 49–47. Starter Antonio Chaiten led the team in scoring with 11 points, followed by Landon Harris and Shawn VanHoose, who each scored eight. Eli Eyrich netted nine assists for his teammates, and VanHoose racked up seven rebounds.

The winning margin was larger at the Jan. 3 home game, with the boys scoring 57 points to Spring Valley’s 46. Individual stats were not available at press time. The team’s current conference record is 0–4.

The Bulldogs will host home games against Miami Valley School on Friday, Jan. 6; East Dayton Christian on Monday, Jan. 9; Jefferson High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10; and Dayton Christian on Friday, Jan. 13. The game against East Dayton will begin at 7:15 p.m.; all others begin at 7 p.m.

A celebration for the 2016 boys basketball district championship team will be held at halftime during the Jan. 6 home game.

Girls team to resume season

The Yellow Springs High School girls varsity basketball team will resume its season on Thursday, Jan. 5, opposing Miami Valley School at home at 7 p.m.

The team’s current season and conference record is 0–3.

BOWLING

Boys fall to Emmanuel Christian

The Yellow Springs High School boys bowling team faced a slim defeat when it resumed the season on Tuesday, Jan. 3, falling 1,762 pins to Emmanuel Christian’s 1,776. Krishan Miller was the leader for pins, netting 387 across two regular games in the match; the team’s five players averaged 352.4 across both games.

The team’s next two matches will be against Middletown Christian on Friday, Jan. 6, 4 p.m., at Beaver-Vu; and Monday, Jan. 9, 3:30 p.m., at Eastern Lanes.

The team’s current season record is 2–2, with a conference record of 1–2.