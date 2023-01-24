Schools closed today, Wednesday, Jan. 25

The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided Tuesday evening to close village schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to expected significant snow accumulation and slick road conditions.

The Antioch School and the Children’s Center have not yet indicated a change in schedule.

The National Weather Service reports that 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall Wednesday morning, mainly after 2 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperatures will reach a low of around 29°F.

Wednesday morning is expected to bring a mixture of rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all rain after 1 p.m., with highs near 41°F, with a possibility of new snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. These conditions make driving particularly hazardous.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for cancellations or delays of after-school activities.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also available 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.