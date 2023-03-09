Joyce E. McCurdy

Joyce Elaine (Allen) McCurdy, of Springfield, died Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was 81.

McCurdy was a longtime teacher in the Yellow Springs Schools, where she taught social studies, American history, English, U.S. government and other classes for 47 years.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from noon–1 p.m., at the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 1, 1–3 p.m., in the Vernet Ecological Center at Glen Helen.

A full obituary will appear in the March 17 issue of the News.