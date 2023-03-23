— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 1064.02: RATES, ADMISSIONS AND SEASON HOURS OF CHAPTER 1064 — MUNICIPAL SWIMMING POOL OF PART TEN — STREETS, UTILITIES AND PUBLIC SERVICES OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

ORDINANCE 2023-13, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, March 20, 2023, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow. This ordinance raises pool rates for 2023.

Council will hold a public hearing for possible passage into law on Monday, April 3, 2023 in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

—Brian Housh, President of Council