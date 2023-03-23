Students of the Month | March 2023

YS Schools announced the March recipients of student and faculty awards at the March 9 Board of Education meeting:

• Carter Ash, third grade, Young’s Dairy Mills Lawn School Scholar of the Month — Ash was nominated by her teachers, Amanda Kinney and Breanna Titus, who wrote that she is an “excellent role model in the classroom,” and is considerate, helpful and kind.

Kinney and Titus wrote: “[Ash] does her personal best on all of her work, is a leader in the classroom by setting a good example, and shows respect to her teachers and her peers by listening when they are speaking. She is always positive and willing to learn. All of [her] peers and teachers enjoy working with her!”

• Siobhan McCann-Stewart, 11th grade, Mills Park Hotel McKinney Middle School/Yellow Springs High School Scholar of the Month — McCann was nominated by teacher Brandon Lowry, who wrote that, despite some anxiety about the “math components” of AP Physics, McCann-Stewart has persisted in her studies.

“She continued to ask questions and learn to study better,” Lowry wrote. “She is now one of the highest-achieving students in the class. She works to understand each concept thoroughly. She models how students taking college-level classes should study. When she is stuck, she is brave enough to ask repeated questions until she feels her understanding is complete and when someone in her group is too shy to ask for help, she asks for them and then helps explain. She is always thoughtful, attentive and quick to help others.”

• Stephon Royalston, 10th grade, Trophy Sports Center High School Scholar Athlete of the Month — Royalston, who is on the bowling team and has a grade-point average of 4.0, was nominated by Athletic Director Jeff Eyrich, who wrote: “[Royalston] is an extremely hard-working student who can always be counted on as a contributing team member. He works hard in the classroom and at the bowling alley.”

• Hilary Riepenhoff, McKinney Middle School and Yellow Springs High School intervention specialist, Peifer Orchard Employee of the Month — Riepenhoff, a 13-year employee of Yellow Springs Schools, was nominated by Intervention Specialist Ashlee Mischler and Special Education Supervisor Jody Chick, who wrote that Riepenhoff “always goes above and beyond for her students” and “puts in extra effort” to make things fun and exciting for students and to help co-workers.

They added: “[Riepenhoff] has been working extremely hard with families this year. She has been diligent with data collection and maintaining behavior for her students. [She] is always willing to help all students as well as her peers.”