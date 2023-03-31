Winnie (Jensen) Church

• Village Council Monday, April 3: Executive Session, 6 p.m.; Regular Session, 7 p.m. • Environmental Commission Thursday, April 6, 5:45 p.m. Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

Johnny Lee Randall

Johnny Lee “Randy” Randall, 88, died Saturday, March 25, 2023. A service will be held Saturday, April 8, at noon, at Middle Run Baptist Church in Xenia. A full obituary will appear in the April 7 of the News.