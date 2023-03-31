Winnie (Jensen) Church
- Published: March 31, 2023
Winnie (Jensen) Church, 69, passed away at home in Menlo Park, California, on March 24, 2023. A full obituary will be in a future edition of the News.
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
Winnie (Jensen) Church, 69, passed away at home in Menlo Park, California, on March 24, 2023. A full obituary will be in a future edition of the News.
Topics:
Local artist marks Transgender Day of Visibility with video piece
Planning Commission | Zoning amendments, senior housing move forward
‘Getting to the Root’ returns to the Coretta Scott King Center
No comments yet for this article.