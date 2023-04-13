Architect Max Crome holds open house at former church

On a clear, warm evening, Crome Yellow Springs — owned by village resident Max Crome — held an open house at the business’ newly completed architecture studio in the former site of the predominately African American First Baptist Church and more recently, a private residence.

Villagers, including several members of the church both past and present, were invited to tour the building, which features the original trusses once covered up, now intentionally exposed, and used in the construction of the church in the 1800s. Other elements retained by Crome are the original stained-glass windows.

In a July 2022 News article, Crome, who grew up in Yellow Springs and has reimagined the design and renovation of older buildings purchased by comedian Dave Chappelle, described the building’s new interior design as an architecture studio with open, collaborative space and lots of natural light.

“You’ll never have to turn the lights on because you’re getting light on four sides on a sunny day,” he said. “It is meant to be a creative space, to inspire people creatively.”

The open house, held Thursday, March 30, also featured an exhibition by Bronx-based artist Rafaella Santos, who will be featured in an upcoming News article. Both the building and exhibition are open to the public by appointment. To schedule a visit, email steve@cromeYS.com