10-Minute plays staged for this weekend

This weekend, a throng of thespians will be back on the boards for the 13th annual Yellow Springs 10-Minute Play Festival.

Showcasing 10 plays by local and international playwrights, and produced by the YS Theater Company, the festival will be staged on Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3, starting at 7 p.m., on the south lawn at Yellow Springs High School.

This is the third year since the homegrown festival moved outdoors, and as in the past, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The event is free and open to the public, but there is a suggested donation of $15.

While most of the 10 plays — each lasting approximately 10 minutes — were written, directed and will be performed by Yellow Springs residents, some talent comes from well beyond village limits.

This year’s 10-Minute Play Festival includes the following productions:

• “Becky Six and Four,” by John Lloyd Oberleitner, of Centerville, and Tim Morand, of Yellow Springs; directed by Oberleitner and Morand; and performed by Evan Curtain, Victoria Walters and Peg Stephens.

• “Slow Dating,” by Adam Szudrich, of Sunshine Coast, Australia; directed by Ara Beal; and performed by Ali Thomas.

• “Man Child,” by Darren King, of Dayton, and Jada Merritt, of Los Angeles; directed by Merrit; performed by King, Merrit and Shawn Abernathy.

• “Face Me,” by Debra Williamson, of Yellow Springs; directed by Williamson; and performed by Williamson, Jeremy Holtgrave, Jennifer Johnson, Maxine Skuba, Fran Simon and Annie Blanchard.

• “Signs,” by Isabella Myers, a 2023 graduate of Wright State University; directed by Jeremy Holtgrave; performed by Eve Diamond, Olive Cooper, Levi Cowperthwaite and Wesley Green.

• “Coffee Time,” by Scott Bachman, of Yellow Springs; directed by Rosemary Burmester; and performed by Burmester, Thor Sage and Matt Raska.

• “The Sisters of Gilchrest Manor, by Jane Austen,” by Anthony Fife, of Yellow Springs; directed by Lauren Shows; and performed by Shows, Fife, Jeanna GunderKline and Reilly Dixon.

• “The Bridge,” by Robb Willoughby, of Yellow Springs; directed by Willoughby; and performed by Brandon Shockney, Ellen Ballerene and Saul Caplan.

• “Gimme My Dolly,” by Matt Hanf, of Oakgrove, California; directed by Amy Taint; and performed by Ryan Hester, Stefanie Wallace and Geoff Burkman.

• “Sky High,” by Jerry Holt, of Yellow Springs; directed by Amy Magnus; and performed by Brendan Sheehan, Reilly Dixon, Ellen Ballerene and Sommer McGuire.