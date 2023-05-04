Ordinances 2023-20–2023-25

— Public Notice —

AMENDING THE ZONING CODE OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

ORDINANCES 2023-20–25, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, May 1, 2023, gave first reading to the following ordinances. Council will give second readings and hold public hearing on these ordinances for possible passage into law on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

• Ordinance 2023-20 Amending Chapter 1250 “Business Districts” of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code. This ordinance will change from conditional to permitted use, dwelling units on the upper floors of buildings with nonresidential uses at street level in B-1, Central Business District and add as a permitted use dwelling units on the upper floors of building with nonresidential uses at street level in B-2, General Business District.

• Ordinance 2023-21 Amending Chapter 1252 “Industrial Districts” of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code. This ordinance will Add a Residential section allowing as a conditional use dwellings in buildings with nonresidential uses in I-1 and I-2.

• Ordinance 2023-22 will change the Schedule of District Uses to reflect all of the proposed zoning district changes.

• Ordinance 2023-23 Amending Chapter 1262.08 Specific Requirements of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code. This ordinance adds “dwelling units in buildings with nonresidential” and removes “dwelling units shall not be located on the street level of a mixed-use building.”

• Ordinance 2023-24 will add a definition for Aid to Construction

• Ordinance 2023-25 will add a definition for Utilities Review

Brian Housh, President of Council