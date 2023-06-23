John Robert Frank Davis passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. A warrior at heart, he courageously fought a battle of well over four months’ duration with courage, grit and determination.

A man with diverse knowledge, talents, and interests, John was born on October 10, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Frederick Frank and Thelma Susan Frank (née Cooper). When a teenager, he was adopted by his stepfather, James Dewey Davis, who helped raise him from the age of 7 and with whom he was very close.

John grew up in Clifton and was a 1960 graduate of Cedarville High School. After returning home from serving in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam, he attended Central State University for a time.

John, known as “Pa” or “Pappa John” to his grandchildren, was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Andre M. Calloway and nephew Benjamin “Benny” Davis. He is survived by an extensive blended family: his wife, Marlena K. Davis, (née Rockhold); daughters, Andrea A. Davis and Gina L. Calloway; stepdaughters, Deborah Gray and Toni (Mike) Martin; stepson, Eric P. Long; grandchildren Ciera Lane, Ely Davis, Uriah (Da’Monte) Blades, Deven Lane, Jared Ivey and Nathan Ivey; four great-grandchildren, Arielle and Alana Calloway, Braxton Morris and Mills Ivey; sister Sue (Lee) Sturgis; brother, Larry (Dottie) D. Davis; sister Linda Anders; nephews Jeff (Laura) Sturgis and Jason Sturgis; Jodi Davis; and nieces, Megan Hughes and Karen Anders. He is also survived by a host of grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

While growing up, the Cooper family was large and close-knit; John was the oldest of his grandparents’ grandchildren, and he is survived by many cousins with whom he was close during his youth, and who continue to care for him deeply.

For many years John lived and worked in Yellow Springs; he was an engineer employed with Yellow Springs Instrument Company, for 33 years in the Temperature Department, and was responsible for setting up YSI’s first robotics system, retiring in 2007. He was a very talented carpenter, with “The American Woodshop” and “This Old House” being two of his favorite television programs, along with anything on YouTube that involved people building houses — or building almost anything, really — from scratch. Over the years, he built many beautiful things for his home and for his family. He thrived on being outdoors, gardening and working on his beloved five-acre property that he bought in the 1980s just outside of Yellow Springs. He was a homebody who simply loved his home! In addition to carpentry, he was a musician, playing the trumpet over the course of his life, from his school years through until just the last few months. When enlisted, he traveled many places in the world as a member of the Air Force Band; in more recent years, he played with the Kettering Civic Band and the Beavercreek-Nazarene Church Band.

John was a man full of knowledge: having a conversation with him was always an opportunity to learn something new and/or to have a deep discussion. His family will always miss him and will hold his dear memory in their hearts!

The viewing for John will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Be Hope Church of Nazarene in Beavercreek, Ohio, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., with services to follow at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Following the services, burial will take place at Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, Ohio. The family wishes to thank Kettering Home Care nurses Allison and Gina; the staff of Hospice of Dayton, especially John’s home care nurse Laesi; and Dr. Manisha Nanda and her staff at the Ollie Davis Pavilion at Soin. Their kind, patient and professional care for John during what was surely one of the most difficult times of his life was greatly appreciated. The support provided to his family was also greatly appreciated, as was the kindness of friends from John’s Bible study small group, who were a deep well of support and a constant fountain of strength to John and his wife and continue to be for his wife.

Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs.