Local teen killed in crash

On Tuesday, July 4, local resident Isaac Powers was struck by a vehicle while biking near Ellis Park. Powers, 15, was fatally injured in the crash.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, or OSHP, the crash occurred at around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Powers was riding his bike on the bike path when he entered the bicycle crossing, traveling west across Polecat Road toward the park. He was struck by a vehicle operated by Margie Baldwin, 91, of Springfield, who was traveling north on Polecat Road.

Powers died on-site as a result of his injuries; Baldwin was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

OSHP has not reported how fast the driver was traveling at the time of the crash.

The intersection of the bike path with Polecat Road lies just outside village limits in Miami Township. The nearest speed limit sign to the site of the crash — which is posted at village limits near the intersection of Northwood Drive and Polecat Road about .2 miles south of where the bike path intersects the road — indicates a limit of 25 mph. It’s unclear where that speed limit coverage ends, as there are no speed limit signs posted from Ellis Park heading northbound into Clark County at least as far as Hustead Road. According to Ohio law, the maximum speed for rural county and township roads is 55 mph.

Signs warning drivers of an upcoming bicycle crossing are posted on both north and southbound sides of the road approaching the crossing; stop signs are posted for cyclists on the bike path at the intersection.

The crash is being investigated by the Xenia Post of the OSHP, who were assisted on the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Yellow Springs Police Department and Miami Township Fire-Rescue.

Powers was a student in the Yellow Springs Schools. On Wednesday morning, July 5, the Communications Department of Yellow Springs Schools sent out a message to area students and parents offering counseling.

“To support our students, school counselors will be available today [July 5] at the high school to provide the compassion, respect and support they need as they process this unimaginable loss,” the message read. “The faculty, staff and Board of Education extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Powers family and to all of their friends during this difficult time.”

Those who are interested in arranging to meet with a school counselor are asked to email Julie Gunn at jgunn@ysschools.org.