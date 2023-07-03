Yellow Springs’ Fourth of July parade and fireworks set

The village’s annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks, for years sponsored by the local Odd Fellows Lodge, will this year be hosted by the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The parade is scheduled to kick off at noon July 4, which falls on a Tuesday this year. Participants will gather behind the Miami Township fire station at Xenia Avenue and East Herman Street and proceed down Xenia to Corry Street.

The fireworks, as in past years, will take place at Gaunt Park, where food trucks will be available beginning at 7 p.m., and the YS Community Band will perform at 8 p.m. The fireworks display will begin after sundown, about 9 or 9:30 p.m.

The Chamber is asking interested parade participants to register online at members.yschamber.org/ap/Events/Register/ep0gbver. Nonprofit groups can take part for free; for-profit participants will be charged $25. A disclaimer by the Chamber notes that “The July 4th committee may accept or decline applications at [the committee’s] sole discretion, [and] may decline any overtly divisive theme or application.