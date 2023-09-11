Two Antioch College buildings go up for sale

Antioch College announced last week that it has listed for sale two of its prominent campus buildings — the Sontag-Fels Building, located at 800 Livermore St., and the Charles F. Kettering Building, at 150 E. South College St. — with Yellow Springs realty firm Coldwell Banker Commercial | Heritage.

The announcement follows an Aug. 22 announcement that the college will list some of its land and buildings for lease or sale as part of its Social Enterprise and Enrollment Plan, and to support the college’s “ongoing success and sustainability.” In addition to the Sontag-Fels and Kettering buildings, the college plans to sell or lease West Hall and two parcels on the corner of Livermore and East North College streets, with a total of 16 parcels and 6.65 acres to become available.

A press release received this week added that the sale of the Sontag-Fels and Kettering buildings are part of the college’s “comprehensive plan to meet the needs of its students in a fiscally sound way.”

Coldwell Banker Heritage realtor Sam Eckenrode and Coldwell Banker Commercial realtor Patrick Williams are leading the effort to sell the properties. Eckenrode is a 1983 alumna of Antioch College and a former member of college faculty and staff and served briefly on the Alumni Board. Williams is also connected to the college through his sister, alumna Cheryl Williams.

President Jane Fernandes is quoted in the release as saying the realtors were chosen because their “values align with [the college’s] work to ‘right-size’ the campus footprint and breathe life back into both properties.”