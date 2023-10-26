Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 27, 2023

CROSS COUNTRY

The 2023 season for the Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School cross-country teams came to an end Saturday, Oct. 21, at the district meet held at Cedarville University.

The YSHS girls finished in 19th place in the field of 31 teams. Ninth grader Abebu Barnett once again led the charge for the girls squad in the field of 157 runners, while sophomores Sasi Drees, Rebecca DeWine, Llnyah Grant, Lauren Finney and Hannah Finney ran strong races, and junior Cynthia Burke was a valuable contributor to the overall team score.

On the boys side, sophomore Kyle Johnston ran a personal best (18:56) in the field of 173 runners as the Bulldogs finished 22nd out of 31 squads. Ninth grader Wills Oberg and sophomore Arthur DeVore ran near-season-best times. Seniors Kael Cooney, Jack Horvath and Kyle Raymer ran their final race in fine fashion, while ninth grader Oskar Dennis ran a competitive race.

The YS schools’ largest athletic event of the year took place at the 37th Annual Young’s Jersey Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 18, featuring 750 runners and 35 schools.

The McKinney boys team ran to a strong seventh-place finish in a crowded field of 152 runners. Eighth graders Alex Lewis (13th), Matteo Chaiten (27th), Maddox Buster (62nd) and Graham Turnmire (78th) ran impressive races, while Henry Babb, Sam Gabbard, Luke Levier and Orion Sage-Frabotta provided solid depth.

The girls squad concluded a fine season with a 10th-place effort in the competitive field of 141 runners. The eighth grade trio of Violet Matteson (34th), Sierra Sundell-Turner (35th) and Elise Bongorno (80th) ran admirably, while Ella Reardon and Bella Thomas ran personal bests.

Competing in a large field of 196 runners, the YSHS girls team finished in seventh place out of 30 squads. Barnett (23rd) and DeWine (38th) ran gutsy races, while Grant, Lauren Finney, Hannah Finney and Burke ran season-best times. The boys squad ran only four runners as they readied themselves for the district meet; however, Oberg, DeVore and senior Charles Whitlock achieved season-best times, with Raymer finishing the 5,000-meter course in fine fashion.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer commented that running three highly competitive races in a week’s time with peak performances displayed the attitude and character that was evident throughout the entire year. Kudos to our four seniors who ran their last races: Kael Cooney, Jack Horvath, Kyle Raymer and Charles Whitlock.

—John Gudgel, coach