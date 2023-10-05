Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 1, 2023

SOCCER

Girls win two in strong season open

The Yellow Springs High School girls soccer team has been working hard since July — and it shows in their start to the season. After just three games, the Bulldogs are 2–1 for the season, with 11 goals already in the back of the net.

After falling to Southeastern 2–0 in the season debut Monday, Aug. 14, the Bulldogs beat Belmont on the road Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2–0.

Senior captain Nevaeh Smith scored the first goal of the season unassisted from a free kick, which landed just outside the keeper’s reach. Sophomore Ainsley Johnson secured the win by scoring their first ever goal on an assist across the goal from senior Alisha Cowen.

In the Monday, Aug. 28, home opener, the Bulldogs recorded a 9–1 win over Trotwood-Madison. Sophomore Rachel Levier started the scoring in the first 10 minutes when she placed a shot in the back of the net off an assist by junior captain Liliana Herzog.

Herzog was everywhere on the field and found the goal three times in a row, with assists from Smith and freshman Gabriela Kibblewhite in the first half to finish her night with a hat trick. Cowen added two unassisted goals, and junior Tiger Collins found the back of the net after a breakaway, bringing the Bulldogs to a 7–1 lead at halftime.

Yellow Springs had the ball first in the second half and had several early shots on goal. Senior captain Smith, in the midfield, quickly intercepted a goal kick from Trotwood to score the first goal of the second half. Junior Payton Horton came off the bench to immediately tuck one into the left bottom corner of the net with an assist from Smith to wrap up the evening. Between all three games, goalkeeper Lily Kibblewhite had 17 saves.

At press time, the team was set to take the momentum of their recent win into their next game Wednesday, Aug. 30, on the road against the Urbana Hillclimbers; results from this match will appear in next week’s issue.

—Sarah Wallis, coach

Boys kick off season with two wins

The YSHS boys varsity soccer team started off the fall 2023 season with two nonconference wins against Newton High School and Dominion Academy.

The boys triumphed 7–0 over Newton on Monday, Aug. 21, in a home game. Senior Sam Miller secured three goals for the team, and one goal each was scored by senior Isaac Grushon, juniors Sam Gilley and Landon Harris and freshman Sameer Sajabi. On defense, senior Antonio Chaiten had one save, helping keep the opposing team scoreless.

The Bulldogs faced Dominion in an away match Friday, Aug. 25, winning 4–0. Miller brought in two goals, with Gilley and Harris rounding out the score with one goal each. Chaiten netted eight saves over the course of the game.

The boys faced Waynesville at home on Tuesday, Aug. 29; results from that match will be included in next week’s issue.

This weekend, the boys will battle Chaminade Julienne away on Saturday, Sept. 2, beginning at 7 p.m.

—YS News Staff