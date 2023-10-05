Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 15, 2023

2023 Bulldog Chase

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 54 Mills Lawn students participated in the annual Bulldog Chase. The annual one-mile race was organized by the Southwest Ohio Track Club and held at the premises of the Yellow Springs High School. This year’s overall and girls category winner was sixth grader Hazel Castilow; fifth grader Lloyd Grant won the boys category.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Bulldogs run well at Brookville

Competing at the Brookville Invitational Saturday, Sept. 9 yielded great results for the Bulldogs in their second competition of the year. Setting a bevy of seasonal bests was the highlight for the majority of the Bulldogs at this large meet. More than 20 teams — with the majority being from Division I schools — were part of this competitive meet.

The YSHS girls ran with aplomb and vigor as the majority of the girls ran personal bests. Sophomore Rebecca DeWine shaved off two minutes from her previous race (25:50) and was complemented by fellow sophomores Sasi Drees (30:00) and Lauren Finney (29:39), who ran great races.). Ninth grader Abebu Barnet and junior Cynthia Burke also showed marked improvement with faster times. Cynthia Burke and Llnyah Grant ran solid races in the field of 131 runners. As a team, the Bulldogs finished in ninth place.

The YSHS boys race had a field of 269 runners, which did not deter the Bulldogs as Kyle Johnston and Wills Oberg had identical times of 20:19 and finished in the upper echelon of this crowded field. The combined trio of Kael Cooney, Oskar Dennis and Arthur Devore all ran competitive races with season best efforts. Seniors Jack Horvath and Kyle Raymer put forth great efforts as the Bulldogs finished 15th in the team standings.

The McKinney girls team displayed great fortitude with an 11th place finish. Eighth grader Sierra Sundell-Turner ran a lifetime best (14:51) while finishing 29th and earning a ribbon. Fellow eighth graders Elise Bongorno and Bella Thomas also ran season best efforts, along with seventh grader Ella Reardon. Violet Matteson ran a strong race in adding to the team score in the field of 163 runners.

In a large field of 228 runners, the McKinney boys showed their strength with an 11th place effort. Alex Lewis finished in 39th place with a lifetime best of 12:57 over the two-mile course. The depth of the McKinney squad was fully evident with Maddox Buster, Mateo Chaiten and Cooper Folck closely behind. Sam Garrard, Luke Levier, Orion Sage-Frabotta and Sherrod Wheeler set personal bests.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer shared that she anticipated great times from this meet and that the hard training is making a big difference in their performances.

The Bulldogs will compete at the Troy Twilight meet this Saturday, Sept. 16, at Troy Memorial Stadium.

—John Gudgel, coach

SOCCER

Loss and win away for boys

The Bulldogs boys suffered an early-season nonconference loss against Chaminade-Julienne away on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the score standing at 0–3 at game’s end. Though the Bulldogs didn’t score, senior Antonio Chaiten worked hard defending the goal, racking up 17 saves.

A Tuesday, Sept. 5 nonconference contest against Greenview was a different story, however, with the Bulldogs triumphing 3–0 away. Junior Landon Harris and seniors Sam Miller and Eli Matteson each netted a goal for the team, with eight saves from goalie Chaiten keeping Greenview scoreless.

Results from a Tuesday, Sept. 12 game will be reported in next week’s issue of the News.

The boys’ season record currently stands at 3–2–0.

—YS News staff

VOLLEYBALL

Two wins bring record to 3–3

The Bulldogs girls varsity volleyball team played to two victories at home last week, beating Middletown Christian 3–1 on Thursday, Sept. 7, and Northeastern 3–0 on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Juniors Lacey Longshaw and Adeline Zinger led the team for kills in the match against Middletown Christin, netting 23 and 17 respectively. Zinger also kept the ball moving with 42 digs, followed closely by senior Violet Babb with 35.

In the winning match against Northeastern, Longshaw and Zinger were again the leaders for kills with eight each, followed closely by senior Ella Laws, who had six, and Zinger and Babb racked up 17 and 16 digs respectively.

Results from matches on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 12, will be reported in next week’s issue of the News.

The two wins bring the Bulldogs’ season record to 3–3, with a conference record of 1–1.

—YS News staff