Corrected early voting ballots available

As the News reported in its recently published Voter’s Guide, mail-in early voting ballots returned to those who requested them early this month contained an error, which stated that voters select only two candidates for Village Council; there are three open seats to be filled. Corrected mail-in early voting ballots are set to be received by Yellow Springs voters this week if they have not already been received.

The News spoke with the Greene County Board of Elections this afternoon; corrected ballots may be returned in-person to the Board of Elections office at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia and placed in a dropbox outside the building this week. Corrected paper ballots may be obtained, and votes may also be cast by machine, in-person at the Board of Elections office during early voting hours this week, which are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: 1–5 p.m.

According to the Greene County Board of Elections, those who receive a corrected ballot and prefer to cast their ballots by mail must return the ballots postmarked no later than Monday, Nov. 6 — the day before Election Day. Mailed ballots must be received by four days after Election Day in order to be counted.

For more information, contact the Greene County Board of Elections at 937-562-6170 or go to http://www.boe.ohio.gov/greene.