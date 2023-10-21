Students celebrate Hispanic and Latino heritage

On Thursday, Oct. 12, McKinney Middle and Yellow Springs High School students celebrated National Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month — which is observed Sept. 15–Oct. 15 — with a cultural fair and assembly.

The cultural fair was held in the school’s gym, where students tried treats — including horchata and tres leches cake, among others — from a variety of Latino cultures, and spoke with both students and community members about their family backgrounds. The fair was followed by an assembly, during which community members spoke about family heritage and culture, capped off by keynote speaker Sommer McGuire, a YSHS alumna. Following the assembly, students enjoyed music and dancing until dismissal.

The event — the first of its kind for Yellow Springs Schools — was conceived and organized by students Mya Murchie, Camila Dallas-Gonzalez, Tome Rios, Saul Alvarez, Ashton Egea-Kaleda, Izanna Speck-Almanazar, Amaryllis Hargrove-Savery, Lilly Valdez, Brooklyn Hapgood, Demarion Howard and Maya Schissler, with the support of district Student Advocate Maya Luney-Ballew.