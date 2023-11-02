Robert P. Douglas Jr., age 65, passed away Oct. 26, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. He is survived by his loving mother, Reva Douglas; children, Robert Douglas III and Jacqueline Douglas; grandchildren, Makayla, Tiana, Journee and Sophia; brothers, Ronald (Stacy) Douglas and Keith Douglas; nieces, Karly, Kinsey, Katlyn and Nicole; and nephew, Cory. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Douglas Sr.; brother, Melvin Douglas; and sister, Denise Douglas.

Robert was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He also loved to play cards. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love him. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.