2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Yellow Springs

The Yellow Springs Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance will take place Monday, Jan. 15, on what would have been the assassinated civil rights leader’s 95th birthday.

The theme of the local observance is “Disfranchised: NO MORE!”

The day’s activities will begin with the annual march through downtown, stepping off at 9:45 a.m. from the intersection of Xenia Avenue and Corry Street. Afterward, an 11 a.m. program at the John Bryan Community Center gym will feature speakers, local youth reading essays on the day’s theme, music performed by the World House Choir and the presentation of the annual Peacemaker Award. The program will be followed by a soup lunch at 12:30 p.m., during which attendees can socialize and discuss “where we go from here.”

Also the 15th, MLK Readings will be offered at 3 p.m. at the Coretta Scott King Center.