2024 MLK march canceled; program, readings will proceed

The 2024 Yellow Springs MLK Jr. march through town has been canceled because of extreme temperatures. The MLK Day program will proceed as scheduled, at 11 a.m., in the John Bryan Community Center gym, 100 Dayton St., and will and will include music by the World House Choir, poems, student essays, and the awarding of the 2024 Peacemaker Award. It will also be livestreamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83289450002?pwd=S28wdlZtRFRwL1ZrNG9URDM3cDFKdz09.

The National Weather Service has noted dangerously low wind chill temperatures for Monday through the rest of the week. For more details, click here.

The program will be followed at about 12:30 p.m. by a free soup lunch, also at the Bryan Center.

At 3 p.m., open readings of works inspired by the legacy of MLK and the current historical moment will be held at the Coretta Scott King Center, 781 Livermore St., on the Antioch College campus. All are welcome.

Donations may be made at the365projectys.org; email questions to YSMLKDay@yahoo.com.