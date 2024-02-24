Get the 2024 Yellow Springs News Wall Calendar
A family-friendly tour of Flying Mouse Farm, owned by John DeWine and Michelle Burns, with its sugar shack and maple sugaring operation will take place this Sunday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the farm at 100 E. Fairfield Pike. Attendees should dress for muddy conditions. (Photo by Will Drewing)

Annual sugar shack tour planned

Tecumseh Land Trust, or TLT, will host its annual sugar shack tour Sunday, Feb. 25, 2–4 p.m., at Flying Mouse Farms, 100 E. Fairfield Pike.

The free, family event will include games, light refreshments and maple syrup for sale.

Tours start and end at the TLT office on the Whitehall Farm property, 4633 U.S. 68 North. For those needing assistance or with limited mobility, there is limited parking available at Flying Mouse Farms. Visitors who live nearby are also asked to consider walking or biking.

The event occurs rain or shine, but the syrup making is weather dependent and not guaranteed. Visitors should dress appropriately for the weather and muddy conditions. If extreme weather is predicted, the event will be canceled by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23; check Tecumseh Land Trust’s Facebook page or call 937-767-9490.

