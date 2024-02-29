Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Feb. 2, 2024

BASKETBALL

A win and a loss for varsity boys

The boys varsity team triumphed over East Dayton Christian at home Tuesday, Jan. 23, winning 54–19.

Freshman Mason Cline led the team in scoring, coming off the bench to rack up 14 points, followed closely by senior Sam Miller, with 13. Junior Kaveeyon Wagner was the rebound leader during the match with 11, followed by 8 for Cline.

The win was followed by a loss against Emmanuel Christian Friday, Jan. 26, 35–48, away. Scores for a Tuesday, Jan. 30 game were not available at press time.

The boys head into their last half-dozen games of the season with a conference record of 0–7 and an overall season record of 3–12.

McKinney girls work hard on the court

The McKinney Bulldogs girls team played another two games in the last week, beginning with a Tuesday, Jan. 23 game against East Dayton Christian. Though the team lost 14–21, Coach Rena Balzer said in an email this week that the Bulldogs continue to work toward consistent scoring and defense throughout all four quarters.

“We are giving excellent help — defense inside the key for our teammates when they need it — this is so awesome to watch!” Balzer wrote.

Malini Miller and Violet Matteson had the most rebound points for the game; Matteson also earned the most hustle points. Matteson and Piper Millhoan tied for leadership points.

The Bulldogs had their last home game of the season Monday, Jan. 29, falling 7–32 to Miami Valley. Despite the loss, Balzer wrote that the team’s defense “came alive” in the game’s second half, creating offense for the team with “steals, fast breaks and lay-up opportunities.”

“We began creating frustration on their side of the court with our defense, and that helped to take them out of their game for a bit,” Balzer wrote. “One of their best players played nearly all, if not the entire game. This ensured points and steals on their part, but [Miller] was not intimidated and stole the ball from her, creating a fast-break scoring opportunity.”

Balzer elaborated: “I continue to be super proud of this team! They play aggressively every game. They work hard to be better players. Every single game, they conquer the challenge of playing against physically bigger and more experienced players. They laugh. They’re bonded as a team.”

Miller and Sage Oberg tied for the most rebound points during the game, with Miller and Rythme Greene tying for the most hustle points and Millhoan and Kylee Reichelderfer-Wolff tying for leadership points.

BOWLING

Boys keep second, despite loss

The varsity boys bowling team continues to maintain its second-place position in the Metro Buckeye Conference despite a loss against Dayton Christian Friday, Jan. 26, falling 2,034 pins to 2,151. The boys won 1,981 pins to 1,453.

Individual stats were not available for the match.

The Bulldogs currently have a season record of 5–3 and a conference record of 4–3 as they head into their final game of the season against the current fourth-place team, Middletown Christian, on Monday, Feb. 5.