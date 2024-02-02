Charles Fox to present one-person performance

The Central State University Theatre Arts Program will present “Reunion: Journey with Ancestors,” written and performed by change agent and visionary Charles Fox, on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., in the Recital Hall of the Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center, on the Central State campus in Wilberforce. Admission is by donation at the door.

The evening highlights Fox’s 30 years of ancestral research and the lessons he learned along the way.

Fox joined Central State University’s WCSU-FM radio station as general manager in January 2020, and is now leading the upgrade of Central State’s Mass Comm Center digital media and visual radio facility. His previous programming initiatives have received numerous awards, including an Emmy.

“An Evening With Charles Fox” is being presented in collaboration with Yellow Springs villagers Elias Kelly, media artist, and John Fleming, who is directing the performance. It will also be livestreamed on Facebook: @centralstate87.

For more information, email Fleming at jfleming@centralstate.edu.