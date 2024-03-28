Marcella Sampson

Marcella A (Mayo) Sampson, age 93, transitioned into eternal rest and peace on March 18, 2024, in the presence of her loving and caring daughter Marcia.

She was the fifth child of nine born to King Agrippa and Hannah Marie (Butler) Mayo in Kingman, Ohio. In addition to her parents, all four siblings preceded her in death, as did her son, Charles T. Sampson, III.

She was the wife and widow of Charles T. Sampson Jr., of Yellow Springs, Ohio. Her life involved wearing many hats: daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, AKA sorority sister, director, graduate, volunteer, faculty, award recipient, teacher, family member, leader, mentor and friend.

Her academic background included a bachelor’s degree from Central State University in 1974 and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton in 1987.

In her 30 years working at Central State University, Marcella was the first Black person in the state of Ohio to serve as a college campus director of career planning and placement. She had an annual career day event that increased company participation from 79 to 259. She facilitated career opportunities for over 6,000 college graduates throughout the U.S.

In 1981, she was the recipient of the presidential commendation for service award by President Jimmy Carter. She chaired the YMTF — Youth Motivation Task Force — program on 18 historically Black university and college campuses. Additionally, she served at CSU as the chair of coronation, the cheerleading advisor and in the national alumni relations office.

She was also a volunteer in her community and a substitute teacher at Yellow Springs High School.

In 1999, after retiring from CSU, Marcella was invited by Valassis, of Livonia, Michigan, to be a member of the board of directors, where she could showcase her talents and expertise.

Throughout her life, she was unconditionally generous — in both words and deeds — to her family, friends and students, without an expectation of reciprocity. Her legacy of “love in action” will live on in those she helped and guided. It was truly an honor to have known her.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Marcia (Fred Parker) Sampson and Joyce (Robert) Spencer and family; grandsons, Charles T (Alisha) Sampson IV and family, Branden Nedd and family, Brad Sampson and family, Brian Nedd, Christopher (Grace) Sampson, Tyler McDermott and family; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and numerous family members and friends.

Our love for Marcella will remain in our hearts forever. It is beyond what man can define. Love is immortal and God’s gift of Marcella was. A graveside service was held on Monday March 25, 2024, at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield, Chapel, formerly Porter Qualls Freeman.