— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, April 1, 2024, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7:05 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of March 18, 2024 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-03 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Second Quarter of 2024 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2024-28 Extending a Stipend for Superintendent of Electric and Water Ben Sparks

• Reading of Resolution 2024-29 Declaring Support for The Ohio Commission for The United States Semi Quincentennial (AMERICA 250-OH)

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:30 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:40 p.m.)

• Storm Response Report (Sparks: 15 min.)

• Village Annual Reports 2022 and 2023 (Burns: 15 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:10. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:20 p.m.)

• Council Rules Ordinance Text Amendments (Stokes: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:30 p.m.)

• Home, Inc. Tap Fee Waiver Request (Stokes: 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:40 p.m.)

April 15: • Ordinance Amending Sections XXX of the Village Zoning Code to Include Bicycle Parking

• Resolution 2024-XX Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with XXX for Installation of Tantalus Water Meters

• Consideration of Inclusionary Zoning

• Village Goals Discussion

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.