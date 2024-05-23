— Public Notice —

NOW HIRING: PROJECT LEAD

The Village of Yellow Springs is seeking interested candidates for the position of project lead.

This position performs highly responsible and complex management and administrative duties and undertakes a variety of special projects for the Village Manager; as appropriate assists the Village Manager with direction and coordination of the activities of all Village departments; directly supervises assigned program areas; promotes effective and efficient operations throughout the organization by facilitating interdepartmental cooperation and sharing of resources; provides responsible staff assistance to the Village Manager, Council, and Department Heads; and serves as acting Village Manager as required. Duties are performed under the limited direction of the Village Manager.

Persons interested in this position may complete an application available at yso. com or in person at the John Bryan Center at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. The Village is eager to meet candidates that share our goals and values. We want people who will contribute to our team and therefore we encourage candidates to apply even if the candidate does not meet all of the requirements listed within the job description. Submit application, along with a résumé, via email to ethomas@yso.com, or in person to the Village Manager’s Office (at the above address).First consideration date: June 5, 2024. EOE. Full job description is available online at http://www.yso.com.