The 365 Project’s Blacks in Yellow Springs walking tours to return

The 365 Project has announced the opening of its ninth season of Blacks in Yellow Springs walking tours.

Saturday, June 1, a General African American History of Yellow Springs tour will begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Mills Park Hotel.

The next tour will take place Saturday, June 15, as part of this year’s Yellow Spring Juneteenth celebration. Gathering at 10:15 a.m. in front of Antioch College’s Olive Kettering Library, the tour will include discussions of the historic African American enclaves on East South College Street — before the college’s library and Wellness Center were built — Marshall and High streets, and will end at Mills Lawn School, where the Juneteenth program will take place beginning at 11:30 a.m. Parking is available behind the Antioch library, and a shuttle bus between Mills Lawn and the library will be available throughout the day.

The 365 Project is a Yellow Springs nonprofit that presents programs celebrating Black culture with the mission to promote courageous conversations to achieve racial equity in Yellow Springs 365 days a year.

The walking tour guides are area sixth- through 12-grade students trained by 365 Project volunteers. The tour guides are paid, and the tours are free courtesy of program sponsorship from area businesses. Students interested in being guides, or their parents, are invited to attend a tour guide practice session Saturday, May 25, at 3 p.m., meeting in front of the Mills Park Hotel. For more information, email Kevin McGruder at the365projectys@gmail.com.