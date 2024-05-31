Yellow Springs Ukulele Club moving to new home

Ukulele playing opportunities in the village are expanding.

The regular gathering of the Yellow Springs Uke Club, which meets the first Saturday of each month, is moving this month — June 1, 6–8:30 p.m. — from its longtime home at the YS Arts Council building to YS Senior Center Great Room to accommodate a growing number of participants.

The club, led by founder Chris Murphy, uses a song-circle format where participants take turns choosing a song for the group to play and sing. Chords and lyrics are projected for all to see. All ages are welcome. Participants should enter through the red door by the Senior Center carport.

More details about the club are on its Facebook page: facebook.com/4stringfun/. For questions, email Murphy at fourstingfun@icloud.com.

Lessons in playing the ukulele are also available at the Senior Center.

The main all-levels class meets Tuesdays, 10–11:30 a.m., in the Great Room. The class on the last Tuesday of the month is structured in a song-circle format like the YS Ukulele Club.

In addition, a three-meeting Starter Class, which includes a free book to each student, is offered the first three Thursdays of the month, 9:30–10:30 a.m. The Starter Class meets only when people indicate their interest, so potential participants should let the Senior Center know of their intention to attend by calling 937-767-5751.

An instrument will be available on loan for anyone without one. To make sure there are enough ukuleles on hand, and to give beginners the chance to try an instrument before making a purchase, the program is looking for donations of instruments that are no longer being used. For more information about classes, leave a message for Susan Wolf at the Senior Center, or email info@yssenior.