Elaina’ Marie Walker passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. She was 63.

Elaina’ was born Aug. 10, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents — father, Earl B. Walker, and mother, Phyllis Marie Beckford Walker — and her sister, Millicent D. Walker-Jones.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, located at 63 E. Church Street in Xenia, Ohio, on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, formerly Porter-Qualls-Freeman.

The service will be live streamed at christ-episcopal-xenia.org/streaming.html after 9 a.m. on the day of service.

The service will be preceded at 9:30 a.m. by a service of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.