Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Image Map
Jun
06
2024
Obituaries

Elaina’ Marie Walker

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Elaina’ Marie Walker passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. She was 63.

Elaina’ was born Aug. 10, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents — father, Earl B. Walker, and mother, Phyllis Marie Beckford Walker — and her sister, Millicent D. Walker-Jones. 

A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, located at 63 E. Church Street in Xenia, Ohio, on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, formerly Porter-Qualls-Freeman.

The service will be live streamed at christ-episcopal-xenia.org/streaming.html after 9 a.m. on the day of service.

The service will be preceded at 9:30 a.m. by a service of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com