July 12–18, 2024 Classifieds

YARD SALE: 163 E. Herman St. Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Women’s clothing, jewelry, house and garden items, misc. and free stuff.

ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREE, 6½-feet-tall, with stand and storage bag, $50. Contact jensen_kitty@yahoo.com.

GOT AN ANUNTIE IN ANTIGUA? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS! Start your own library. Call Rosemarie, 937-767-1950.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

BOOKMOBILE LIBRARIAN for GCPL seeks community, friendship and a lease, one year or longer, for herself and charming feline family of two. Referrals welcome! 937-305-4165.

CONCERNED ABOUT THE LACK OF RENTALS? So is Springers 4 More Springers, a grassroots coalition working to create more affordable housing options in Yellow Springs, as well as advocate for tenants’ rights. To get involved or for more info, contact Springers4MoreSpringers@gmail.com.

FOR RENT: Quiet country home on three acres. Walking distance from town. Two-bedroom, one bath. Renovated kitchen. Two-car garage. Basement with plenty of storage space. $1,700 per month plus one month’s rent deposit. Available August 1. 937-371-2931.

FOR RENT: LUXURY STUDIO APARTMENT. 600 square feet available late July and 2 rooms in main house, 2,200 square feet, on gorgeous wildlife property with pond. On the bike path, exercise equipment, grill, hammock, vegetable garden, some storage, utilities and endless wildlife included! Studio has full kitchen with LED adjustable lights that look like seven skylights! High-energy, fun, worldly environmentalist, startup founder resides there, yet travels a significant amount of the time. All rooms furnished, but can be unfurnished except for the master’s cherry sleigh-bed furniture set. Stair chair in main house. Smoking outdoors only. Not good for children. Prices can be negotiated by circumstance and contribution, mowing and landscaping, maintenance, cooking, other barter, etc. Credit and background check $50. References required. Security deposit and last month’s rent upon signing. Describe yourself, if it needs to be furnished or not, ideal move in date, pastimes, social media, source(s) of income, ideal rent amount, ideal viewing days and times, etc. Email valeriekosheleff@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $750; two-bedroom, $850; three-bedroom, $950 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Local and insured. Call or text 937-470-9005.

BABYSITTING OFFERED. A local teen with Red Cross certification, references and a flexible schedule. 937-450-4558.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.