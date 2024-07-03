Yellow Springs to celebrate July 4

The July Fourth holiday will be celebrated in the village Thursday.

The YS Chamber of Commerce is hosting the day’s festivities, beginning at 2 p.m. with the annual community parade. The parade route begins behind the Miami Township fire station, at Xenia Avenue and East Herman Street, and continues toward downtown along Xenia, concluding at Corry Street.

The Chamber asks that anyone wanting to be in the parade, including groups, register as a participant, so organizers know how many to expect. Register online at bit.ly/ysparade.

The evening activities will be at Gaunt Park, as is traditional. The annual fireworks display will begin at sunset — about 9:07 p.m. Prior to the fireworks, food trucks will set up about 7 p.m., and the YS Community Band will perform.