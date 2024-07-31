YS Baking Company expands with new cafe, bakery

When Yellow Springs Baking Company fired up its ovens in early 2022, it was a sweet — and savory — deal for the village.

Since then, the husband-and-wife operation has grown well beyond their professional kitchen in the Millworks Business Park. YS Baking Co. has held down a regular booth in Dayton’s 2nd Street Market over the last year, and they’ve catered many dozens of area weddings, anniversaries and events.

Now comes the real icing on the cake: The baking company is opening up a new, brick-and-mortar bakery and cafe at 108 Dayton St. The grand ribbon-cutting for Yellow Springs Bakery & Cafe was Thursday, Aug. 1. Regular hours thereafter will be Thursday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

While patrons can expect the company’s usual fare, such as decadent cinnamon buns, stick-to-your-ribs empanadas and pastries galore, co-owner and head chef Karina Tafolla told the News last week that her menu is getting bigger and better.

