Aug
08
2024
Arts
West Freeman browsed the handcrafted pottery of Dick Overman of Cincinnati with his mother, Barbara, at the 2012 Art on the Lawn. This year’s art fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, is Village Artisan’s 40th annual. (Photo by Suzanne Szempruch)

40th annual Art on the Lawn set for Aug. 10

The 40th annual Art on the Lawn festival, a juried fine arts and crafts festival sponsored by Village Artisans and featuring nearly 100 vendors, will be Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

This year’s event will be at a new location, as construction activities make the traditional site, on the grounds of Mills Lawn School, unavailable. The 2024 festival will be held on the large lot at the corner of East North College Street and Livermore Avenue, the designated home of the future YS Senior Center.

The event also includes music performances and food vendors. Admission is free.

