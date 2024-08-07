Janie Louise Hasser, age 67, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Aug. 1, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Norma Hawke.

Janie married the love of her life, Steven B. Hasser on Oct. 10, 1981.

Janie was baptized Nov. 12, 1968, and was a faithful member of First Christian Church from a very young age. She was involved in many of the women’s activities and bible studies. She taught IAH for many years as well as teaching children’s church with her husband Steve. Later she was active in the veteran’s military ministry and served on a funeral dinner team. She was a longtime member of the Loyal Berean Sunday School class. She was known for her unwavering concern for others and deep involvement with the church members. She absolutely loved all of her faithful prayer warrior “Sisters” in her Unveiled Bible Study Group. She loved missions and was faithful to attend and support Lake James School of Missions for some 40 plus years. She went on a medical mission trip to Mozambique, Africa in 2004.

Education was paramount to Janie. She graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1974 and attended Cincinnati Bible College for a few years. She received her associate degree in nursing at Clark State Community College. She continued to advance her education at Wright State University, obtaining a bachelor’s in nursing. Her thirst for knowledge led her back to Wright State, and ultimately to Central State University to further her nursing degree and be a school nurse.

Janie’s passion for nursing was evident throughout her illustrious career. Starting as a nurse’s aide at the Masonic Home alongside her sister Vickie, Janie went on to make a significant impact at Mercy Medical Center, where she worked in the Oncology and Rehabilitation floors. Her nursing commitment extended beyond the hospital walls as she shared her knowledge by teaching childbirth classes for Dr. Figgi and Dr. Cromwell. Janie also took on the role of a school nurse at Rolling Hills, Northwestern, and Reid Schools, nurturing and caring for countless students. Not only was she a skilled nurse but also a passionate educator holding a degree in education from Wright State to impart her wisdom as a health occupations teacher at CTC, formerly JVS. She also taught abstinence before marriage classes in many of the schools throughout Clark County.

Janie will be dearly missed by her surviving family including her husband, Steven B. Hasser; sons, Steven M. Hasser and Barry Lee Hasser; mother, Norma Jean Hawke; sisters, Vickie (Dennis) Johnson, Kathy Gevedon and Jenny (Patrick) DeWitt; brother, Michael Hawke; brother-in-law, Bob (Gwen) Hasser; sister-in-law, Laura (Todd) Van Lehn; aunt, Judy Burton; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is now reunited with her father, Henry Hawke; father-in-law, Cecil and mother-in-law, Wilma Hasser; uncle, Teddy Hawke; brothers-in-law, Greg Hasser, Mark Hasser and Jeff Gevedon; aunt and uncle, Marlene, and Dick Rutan; and uncle, Gary Burton.

A Memorial Service to honor Janie’s life was held on Aug. 6, 2024, at the First Christian Church, located at 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502.

Though she may have left this world physically, Janie’s spirit of compassion and dedication will live on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her unwavering love and trust in Jesus was an inspiration to us all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake James School of Missions, 1880 W. 275th North, Angola, IN 46703 or Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458.

Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.