Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Aug. 30, 2024

Cross-country

The Yellow Springs High School/McKinney Middle School cross-country teams began their season Thursday, Aug. 22, with the annual Fun Run in front of a large home crowd. The quad meet included competitors from Chess Christian Academy, Dominion Academy and East Dayton Christian.

The high school boys team had a one-two finish, with junior Kyle Johnston finishing in first place with a personal best time of 17:36, while sophomore Wills Oberg ran to a runner-up finish in a fine time of 19:31. Ninth grader Matteo Chaiten ran to a gutsy fourth-place finish in a time of 20:10. Adding to the depth of the team was Arthur DeVore, who ran a personal best time of 20:43, and Oskar Dennis navigating the course in 22:27. Newcomers Adrian Benedict, Brodan Chaffee, Trevor Roberts and Graham Turnmire illustrated the depth that the boys squad has with fine efforts.

Running with plenty of strength and vigor, the high school girls team was led by junior Sasi Drees, who finished in second place with a great time of 23:00. Fellow junior Rebecca DeWine ran admirably (25:40), along with sophomore Abebu Barnett (26:05). Veterans Hannah Finney and Lauren Finney showed that they are in great shape, while newcomers Sha’Mya Roebuck, Sierra Sundell-Turner and Bella Thomas rounded out a great showing by the girls team.

The middle school boys and girls team are seeking to repeat their Metro Buckeye Conference Championships from 2023 and showed that they are positioning themselves for a duplication of their titles. Seventh grader Jeremiah Washington surprised the field with a first-place finish (13:15), while eighth grader Henry Babb was second (13:22). Eighth grader Luke Levier was fourth (14:48), with seventh graders William DeWine (15:07), Luc Amend (15:11) and Emil Lazar (15:41) making admirable contributions. Eighth grader Theo Collins and seventh graders Rocket Cowperthwaite and Cody McClure flashed their potential with great efforts.

On the girls side, seventh graders Lilly Brown (15:49), Winona Dean (17:46), Willow Scavone (18:14), Samantha Highlander (18:26) and Leela Cooksey (19:14) were not intimidated by the competition with solid performances, while eighth grader Ella Reardon showed veteran leadership with a gutsy performance.

This year there are four full teams: high school boys, high school girls, middle school boys and middle school girls. There are a total of 35 young runners in the program — one of the highest numbers of participants in many years.

Head Coach Isabelle Dierauer and assistant coaches Peter Dierauer, John Gudgel, David Johnston and Karen Vandecar (Castilow) all commented that each of the runners ran great races and are well-positioned for a great season.

The Bulldogs competed at the Fairborn Skyhawk Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 28; results from the meet will appear in next week’s issue.

—Coach John Gudgel

Volleyball

The Bulldogs started off the season with a loss and a win in non-conference play last week, falling 2–3 to Springfield after a tie-breaking fifth match Monday, Aug. 19; and besting Princeton 3–2 in another tie-breaker Thursday, Aug. 22.

Individual stats for the games were not available at press time.