Sep
29
2024
music

Pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu appears with violinist Josef Špaček and cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin as the critically acclaimed Trio Zimbalist, named in homage to Efrem Zimbalist, violinist and former director of the Curtis Institute of Music. The trio performs at Antioch University Midwest on Sunday, Sept. 29. (Submitted photo)

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to open new season

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, or CMYS, will open its 41st season Sunday, Sept. 29, with a 4 p.m. performance by Trio Zimbalist at Antioch University Midwest.

The violin-cello-piano ensemble takes its name from famed violin virtuoso Efrem Zimbalist, a towering presence at the Curtis Institute of Music, of which the trio members are alumni.

Single concert tickets are $30, available online in advance — at cmys.org — or at the door. Each performance is also livestreamed for remote viewing and is available for 30 days post concert for ticket holders; livestream only tickets are $15, available online. Season tickets — covering all four season concerts as well as the Annual Emerging Artists Competition in April 2025 — are available online for $125 each.

