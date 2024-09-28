Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to open new season

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, or CMYS, will open its 41st season Sunday, Sept. 29, with a 4 p.m. performance by Trio Zimbalist at Antioch University Midwest.

The violin-cello-piano ensemble takes its name from famed violin virtuoso Efrem Zimbalist, a towering presence at the Curtis Institute of Music, of which the trio members are alumni.

Single concert tickets are $30, available online in advance — at cmys.org — or at the door. Each performance is also livestreamed for remote viewing and is available for 30 days post concert for ticket holders; livestream only tickets are $15, available online. Season tickets — covering all four season concerts as well as the Annual Emerging Artists Competition in April 2025 — are available online for $125 each.